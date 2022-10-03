KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of city employees accepted incentives to retire. Kansas City leaders said the offer is paying off and will continue to do so.

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt said it offered certain employees a retirement incentive in hopes of avoiding layoffs following the pandemic.

Certain employees had two options:

Choose a one-time lump sum cash payment of $15,000 or 25% of base salary

Take an accrued sick leave payout at 100% of its value instead of 50%

According to Platt, more than 200 of the nearly 600 employees accepted one of the offers. He said it will save the city $33 million over five years.

“This retirement incentive provided a well-deserved benefit to our longer tenured employees and also provided millions in budget savings over time, without any impact to essential city services,” City Manager Brian Platt said.

Platt said the city plans to reprioritize positions and then decide which positions need to be filled.

“Not every position will be backfilled to right size our organization, which allows us to create different positions and services that will support our residents in new and improved ways,” Platt said.

