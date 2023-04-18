KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Staley High School students organized a show of support for classmate Ralph Yarl after the teen was shot by a Kansas City homeowner.

Students marched around they entire school campus Tuesday morning to show they stand with Yarl and share their message with the world.

“Today was a day to honor Ralph,” Staley senior Nicole said. “He’s not gone luckily, and we came here as an entire school to just show how much we support him and how much he means to us.”

Yarl was released from the hospital Monday, but his family said his recovery is still day to day. The teen’s mother said he’s only home because of the medical experts in their family who are supporting him.

“We wanted to show Ralph, our fellow Falcon, that we stand with him and to spread awareness about the situation,” Staley senior Cayla said. “I know that the school will stand by his side and support him.”

Students chanted, “We love you, Ralph,” as they walked around the Staley campus.

“It was really nice to see hear about Ralph’s story and know about it and support him,” Staley junior Eliana said.

Their message for the 16-year-old is simple.

“We support you, Ralph. We want to be there for you, want to let you know that we stand with you and that we’re all Falcons. We’re one big community,” Cayla said.

“We care for you, Ralph. We are here for you, and if you need anything, we will be sure to provide it,” Eliana said. “Anything and everything.”

“We’re here for him … the entire school is here for him,” Nicole said. “We all miss him.”