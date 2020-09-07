Hundreds of KU students go on strike, refusing to attend classes as COVID-19 cases rise on campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Hundreds of students at the University of Kansas went on strike Monday by not attending classes.

Student group Jayhawker Liberation Front organized the protest in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases on campus.

“We believe that their response has been so far inadequate and that they should be doing more, at this point potentially closing down campus if they’e not able to effectively control the virus,” Jayhawker Liberation Front member Sam Sokoloff said.

In a letter to the school’s provost and chancellor, the group outlined its demands.

“KU still can’t afford mass testing and can’t afford the basic epdemiological concerns and practices that are needed to actually tackle the virus effectively,” Sokoloff said.

According to the university’s website, masks are required in all KU buildings, personal health screenings are supposed to be completed each day. There are also other safety protocols in place on campus.

But some students said it still isn’t enough.

“I feel like they’re doing so-so. Like yeah, we have a scanner. But they don’t know if we’re actually scanning in because there’s no one there to actually scan us in,” KU student Keyanna Jackson said.

According to KU’s latest COVID-19 data released last Wednesday, the school has tested 22,563 people with 546 tests coming back positive.

Some students said they’re OK with how the university is handling the health crisis.

“From what I’ve seen, I feel like everyone’s really doing enough. I think that people are mostly doing their part,” KU student Lillian Hines said, “except for the select few, which I think people should take the accountability for themselves to wear the masks. The university is doing what they can.”

FOX4 reached out to the University of Kansas for a response to the letter the student group sent. They didn’t get back to us before this story was published Monday.