Hundreds, including Gov. Parson, attend visitation of murdered retired St. Louis police captain

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of people waited in long lines today to pay their respects to retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn. He was shot and killed last week during the looting in St. Louis.

The Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church on North Taylor Avenue was where the visitation for Captain Dorn has been underway since 1 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

A long line of mourners has been waiting to get inside the church. It is an open casket and Captain Dorn is dressed in his police uniform.

Dozens of police officers, many from out of town came to pay their respects. Missouri Governor Mike Parson also attended the visitation and presented a plaque to Dorns’ family. Dorn spent most of his life fighting crime. He lost his life at the gun of a criminal one week ago today. Dorn was shot and killed by a looter while protecting Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry shop.

A 24-year-old St. Louis man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Dorn spent 38 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department before becoming the Police Chief in Moline Acres. I talked with his friends including a former police officer who knew Dorn for 50 years.

”I got assigned to the eighth district in July of 1970 and Dave and me together as uniformed officers. We just recently started talking about getting together for a little drink, but we stayed friends through the years. It’s a tragic tragic loss,” said former St. Louis Police Officer Jesse Green, Junior.

Another Dorn friend Shanice Jackson said it didn’t surprise her that hundreds of people turned out for the visitation.

“He was loved by so many people, he was respected by many people, I see so many officers and different people of all races coming to see him, so he was a good man.”

Captain Dorn’s funeral will be Wednesday. It will be a private funeral with only family, dignitaries, and police personnel in attendance.

That event at 10 a.m. tomorrow at St. Louis Friendly Temple on Martin Luther King Drive. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Valhalla Cemetery on St. Charles Rock Road.