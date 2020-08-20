Hundreds of parents, students attend Lee’s Summit rally supporting in-person learning

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Hundreds of Lee’s Summit parents and students rallied Wednesday, hoping to convince the school district to allow in-person learning.

On two separate occasions this summer, Lee’s Summit Schools asked parents and students which they preferred, in-person or online learning. On both occasions, including the last survey last week, they got the same answer: 79% opted for in-person learning.

Now the group Open Our Jackson County Schools says the decision to return to school full time, learn virtually or otherwise is a public right that should be made by each individual family on a case-by-case basis.

“We are in charge of keeping our children safe. No one else so it should be our decision,” Dana Scheidt said.

The school district responded saying, “While we are eager and ready to serve our students in our buildings again, the Health Department has recommended we begin classes virtually if community spread doesn’t improve.”

But parents who rallied Wednesday say in-person instruction is vital to educational and emotional health and development of students.

“It was just heartbreaking to hear what they are going through. They are scared. They feel lazy. They don’t want to get out bed. It’s horrible,” Dana White said of her discussions with her children and other Lee’s Summit students who haven’t been to school since March.

The district said when students go back to class, it will be pre-K through 3rd graders who go first, as they are less likely to spread COVID-19.

A final decision on how to start on Sept. 8 will be made after meeting with health officials Tuesday. Organizers of the rally planned it ahead of a Thursday school board meeting.