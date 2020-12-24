Hundreds of people help deliver a Christmas wish to WWII veteran who earned two Purple Hearts

FERDINAND, Ind. — It’s already been an extra special holiday for a World War II veteran. Leroy Haug says he’s been lonely since his wife passed away in August, and the Christmas season just didn’t have the same magic.

So, he wrote to a reporter at FOX4’s sister station, WEHT in Evansville, Indiana, asking for Christmas cards to help pass the time. The reporter shared his story and hundreds of people delivered!

The 99-year-old, two-time Purple Heart recipient received a giant box of cards, artwork and letters. He said he enjoyed opening the letters that kids sent the most, and all of the mail has lifted his spirits.

“I want thank everybody for being so nice to me and sending all these cards,” he told WEHT.

If you want to contribute to the cause, here’s where you can send a letter to Haug.

Shelley Kirk

WEHT

800 Marywood Dr.

Henderson, KY 42420

She will see to it that he gets your card. The veteran says he will write back to as many people as possible.