FERDINAND, Ind. — It’s already been an extra special holiday for a World War II veteran. Leroy Haug says he’s been lonely since his wife passed away in August, and the Christmas season just didn’t have the same magic.
So, he wrote to a reporter at FOX4’s sister station, WEHT in Evansville, Indiana, asking for Christmas cards to help pass the time. The reporter shared his story and hundreds of people delivered!
The 99-year-old, two-time Purple Heart recipient received a giant box of cards, artwork and letters. He said he enjoyed opening the letters that kids sent the most, and all of the mail has lifted his spirits.
“I want thank everybody for being so nice to me and sending all these cards,” he told WEHT.
If you want to contribute to the cause, here’s where you can send a letter to Haug.
Shelley Kirk
WEHT
800 Marywood Dr.
Henderson, KY 42420
She will see to it that he gets your card. The veteran says he will write back to as many people as possible.
- Hundreds of people help deliver a Christmas wish to WWII veteran who earned two Purple Hearts
- Senator: Lawmakers should set an example for all Americans by getting vaccinated
- Track Santa using NORAD’s tracker as he flies around the world Christmas Eve
- FOX4 Forecast: More wind and more cold
- Solar tax credit extension depends on signing of COVID-19 relief bill