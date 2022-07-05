KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fireworks and run weren’t the only things planned for dozens of Kansas City families over the Fourth of July weekend.

They also decided to open their doors to a new furry friend.

KC Pet Project said people showed up to take advantage of the shelter’s Red, White, and Woof special that waived adoption fees.

The shelter said the deal helped more than 240 pets leave the shelter for their forever homes.

“It was so wonderful to see our pets go to such amazing homes, and we want to thank our community for coming out to adopt from our shelter. Our team of staff and volunteers worked so hard over the holiday weekend to match up our pets with all of our visitors for the special,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Pet Project said the adoptions were critical to help make room for all of the new animals that arrived, many because they were spooked by fireworks.

KC Pet Project said 174 animals were dropped off at the shelter during the first four days of July.

If you are missing a pet, the shelter said you have five days to claim the animal before it is put up for adoption.

You may also want to take time to get your pet microchipped or update the information tied to it. Pet Project said animals that are microchipped are much easier to return to their owners.

