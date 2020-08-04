Hundreds of pieces of burned, water-damaged mail sit at KC’s USPS distribution center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City activist is worried after learning that huge piles of burned and water-damaged mail were piled up at a U.S. Postal Service distribution center.

Thousands of pieces of mail go in and out of the Kansas City mail distribution center near Truman Road and Cleveland Avenue for USPS.

Community activist Teresa Perry said she was recently sent some upsetting images from anonymous workers concerned about burned and soaked First Class mail, piled up in bins.

“I got scared because I’m like, wait a minute. First thing I thought about was for the senior citizens I help, medicine,” Perry said. “Then the next thing I thought about, important mail. People are sending their electric bill, maybe their rent, something like that, even the mortgage goes through the mail.”

Then her fears turned to Tuesday’s primary election, and she was nervous mail-in and absentee ballots could be in ruins.

“My God, is it going to get to the election board on time? Is stuff going to get done right? Then something just told me and thought I’ve got to do something,” Perry said.

The post office said a large mail truck caught fire about a month ago. Hundreds of parcels were damaged. The first thing they looked for were any critical federal documents or election ballots, and none were found.

The U.S. Postal Service is going through every single piece of damaged mail and have to track and document each piece, then notify senders of that mail. Extra staff from other postal locations are helping sort through it all, and there are now only four bins left to go.