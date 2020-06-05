Hundreds of protesters march to steps of City Hall with list of changes they want to see made in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of downtown Kansas City Friday morning and to the stairs of City Hall in their push for change.

“This is a peaceful protest on the South steps of City Hall to demand change to the way our police departments operate,” the event’s Facebook page said.

The group said they want to see local control of the KCPD, body cameras for all officers and a community review board.

The group plans to listen to community leaders, public officials, and activist speaking from 11-12 p.m.

Then from 12 to 1 p.m. they will have a peaceful protest.

By 11 a.m. Friday, June 5 nearly 400 protesters were gathered outside of City Hall.

By 11 a.m. Friday, June 5 nearly 400 protesters were gathered outside of City Hall.

By 11 a.m. Friday, June 5 nearly 400 protesters were gathered outside of City Hall.

By 11 a.m. Friday, June 5 nearly 400 protesters were gathered outside of City Hall.