Hundreds of students vaccinated last week at Shawnee Mission’s in-school clinics

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Health Department vaccinated hundreds of students last week as it prepares to begin vaccinating teenagers in a second school district later this week.

The Shawnee Mission School District worked with the county health department to hold in-school vaccination clinics last week. The health department said 600 students in the district received first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. In addition, 15 to 20 school nurses provided the vaccinations to all of those students, according to the Johnson County Health Department.

The health department said hundreds of students age 16 and up in the Shawnee Mission School District had already received vaccines.

The Olathe School District worked with Children’s Mercy Hospital to organize a vaccination clinic for hundreds of its students. That clinic will take place Saturday, May 1. Each student must have an appointment and a signed waiver. More information about the clinic and how to schedule can be found online.

The health department said Monday that it’s letting the school districts take the lead because it takes so many resources to hold a vaccination clinic. These are the only first-dose vaccination clinic scheduled through both districts at this time. But, that could change.

“Pfizer has submitted their 12 to 15 year old data to the FDA. And so as those do become more available and as kids continue to become 16, right, the 15 year olds who are now going to be 16, say in June or July, I would say probably over the summer, we will be running additional clinics for those individuals, particularly if we see a broadened age group, a younger age group that we can vaccinate,” Elizabeth Holzschuh, Epidemiologist at the Johnson County Health Department, said.

If you’re looking for a vaccination appointment, the Johnson County Health Department is accepting walk-ins this week at its Lenexa site. More information can be found on the department’s website.