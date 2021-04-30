Hundreds of vaccine appointments available at Kansas City high school clinic

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of appointments are available at a vaccination clinic at Northeast High School. The school is located at 415 N. Van Brunt Blvd.

The clinic will be administering Pfizer vaccine, which means a second shot will be needed in about three weeks. That clinic is already scheduled for May 22.

The clinic will take place Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can schedule an appointment by calling 1-833-886-0023.

The city also worked with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the YMCA to get people signed up and then to give the vaccine.