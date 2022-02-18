OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of vintage games were found in storage in Nebraska, some of which could be valued at thousands of dollars.

A video posted on Tuesday to YouTube by ‘THISISGAMEROOM’ about the collection has gotten more than 70,000 views and 376 comments calling it an ‘incredible find.’

According to the description of the video, a video game store closed in the late 1990s and the inventory was found more than 20 years later. The collection includes games across multiple vintage platforms including Super Nintendo (SNES), Sega Genesis, Saturn, 3DO, and Sega CD games.

The games were brought to Chris Thompson of Gameroom, and he said there were 200 to 400 factory sealed titles and 800 to 1000 open titles.

Photo courtesy of Chris Thompson of Gameroom

“Honestly, it’s pretty terrifying when you’re holding something that’s, you know, worth a lot more than you can afford to spend,” Thomspon said, “It’s exciting. I know the folklore of this industry and to be a part of that folklore is a really incredible experience and you just want to do it justice and not screw anything up.”

Thompson said some of the top titles include Chrono Trigger, Turtles in Time, Cool World, Final Fantasy 3, Zombies Ate My Neighbors, and Breath of Fire 2.

Titles such as Chrono Trigger and Turtles in Time have been listed on eBay for anywhere from $200 to some even selling for $32,000

Thompson said the owners of the games had the games stored safely until recently, and he is working with them to determine how much the games are worth.

“I’ll give as much information to the owners as possible,” Thompson said, “This is a multi-step process and as the process continues, we will begin to solidify what and how and when and where.”

Thompson indicated that the owners have chosen to remain anonymous, and he indicated that he believes that is the best course of action until all the information has been collected and the games have been authenticated. Then the owners will then decide what to do with them.

“This is going to take some time, this is not going to be a weeklong process,” Thompson said, “This is going to be months if not years to really do justice to what is going on here. And honestly, we don’t have answers at this point. We have a lot of questions and we’re making a lot of connections.”

Thompson added that they are hoping the process goes smoothly and they want to do right by the collector community and the video game community as a whole.

“This is a preservation effort, absolutely right. So, we just want to take in the gravity of the situation and really get the best product out there for this story. Like I said, lots of questions, not a lot of answers at this point.”

According to the description of the YouTube video, updates will be posted on Gameroom’s Facebook and Twitter.