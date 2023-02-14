KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of volunteers tested the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport on Tuesday.

The simulation has “travelers” going through check-in, security, baggage claim and more to test out effectiveness before the $1.5 billion terminal opens Feb. 28.

Crews are still putting the finishing touches on the terminal, particularly on the dozens of new restaurants and retail options.

The new terminal will also be home to the largest public art program in Kansas City’s history.

The city broke ground on the terminal project in March 2019, and Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city stayed on budget and will actually open a few days earlier than it originally planned.

The mayor also said Kansas City exceeded its goals for minority- and women-owned businesses represented at the terminal.

Once it opens, travelers will find unique and high-tech features like sensory rooms for those with disabilities, additional changing and nursing rooms, more charging stations and floor-to-ceiling glass windows in the concourse on jetways.

The last flight out of the soon-to-be old terminal at KCI will be Feb. 27, heading for Chicago. Then early Feb. 28, the first flight out of the new terminal will take off for Chicago as well.

“It’s going to be early, but that’s OK. It’s history,” said Katy Schamberger, who will be on that first departing flight. “It’s changing Kansas City.”