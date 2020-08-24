Hundreds protest for students to safely return to Shawnee Mission classrooms

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Hundreds of people gathered Monday outside of the Shawnee Mission School District Headquarters for a peaceful protest, objecting to the district’s decision to start the school year with its remote learning plan.

Many of them addressed school board members directly at an earlier listening session, ahead of the Shawnee Mission School Board meeting Monday.

“Anger, outbursts really feeling isolated not being able to be with his friends,” said Elizabeth Goebel, of her 10-year-old son’s difficulty dealing with what she called emotional fallout from being forced to learn remotely.

She believes it is more difficult to protect her son from the danger of that emotional fallout than it is to protect him from COVID-19.

“We can mitigate risk,” Goebel said. “Also, if people are concerned about that, they have the option to keep their child home. Teachers and students.”

Goebel believes whether or not children return to the classroom should be a family decision, not the district’s. Especially because a large number of families in the Shawnee Mission School District are two-parent or single parent working households, including hers.

“I mean, I can give my son a computer and say. ‘Here’s the things you can do. Please do them,’ while I’m gone. But he’s 10 years old. He really shouldn’t be home all day, every day by himself let alone trying to do his own schooling,” Goebel said.

Another group gathered outside of the listening session at Shawnee Mission West High School are on the other side of this issue.

“It’s worth it. It’s worth doing it to keep our students safe,” said Tammy Mathieson, who’s a teacher at Pawnee Elementary school and supports the board’s decision to begin classes remotely. “I do believe that we can offer a good education until it is safe to go back to face-to-face.”

In July, the Shawnee Mission School District made the decision to use Johnson County’s gating criteria to guide its decisions.

According to the Johnson County Health Department, the infection rate in Johnson County is high, with a more than 15% COVID-19 positivity rate. That is considered in the red zone, which means distance learning for students.

“Sometimes when you make the hard but right decision you feel like you’re standing alone,” Mathieson said. “I want our superintendent and our Board of Education to know that they’re not alone and that they are greatly appreciated.”

Protests and pleas to get students back Ito the classrooms and resume extracurricular activities will not be determined by chanting and protests. It will take a community effort fro reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“What will have to happen is this community will need to lock it down a little bit more,” said David Smith, spokesman for SMSD. “We are going to have to bend the curve so that we are not having the rates of transmission that we are”.

According to the gating criteria, in the red zone, elementary students may return in a hybrid learning environment.

At this point, the district does not know everything it needs to to ensure safety of students and staff on the very first day. With teachers starting in classrooms Tuesday, Smith said they need time to figure things out

“Everything from cafeterias and how we feed our kids, to making sure kids are wearing the masks appropriately, to hand washing, to scheduling time to use the bathroom,” Smith said. “In the past we could have 50 kids lined up to go to the bathroom. We can’t do that do that anymore.”

The Shawnee Mission School District is hoping to figure those things out so that elementary school children can begin a hybrid learning plan by the end of September.