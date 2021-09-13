Hundreds show to watch rare corpse flower bloom at University of Kansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. — There’s a rare flower at the University of Kansas that only blooms for a single day once every decade.

A line with at least 200 people long stretched down a KU hallway. No they weren’t there for tickets to see basketball but to see a flower in bloom the size of one.

“We drove from Kansas City so it was about a 50 minute drive to come look,” said Jennifer Edwards. “But something that happens this rare I wanted to make sure we came and looked at it.”

It’s called the corpse flower, because of its pungent smell described as a mix of Limburger cheese, garlic, rotting fish or flesh, and smelly feet.

“I came in at 12:30 to pollinate it and at that point I could smell it from outside the building, so I just breathed through my mouth the whole time I was in here,” KU’s Greenhouse Manager Sam Sumpert said.

Sumpert has been tending to the flower also called the Titan Arum and waiting for it to bloom. It’s a long wait, often a decade or more, though this smaller 4 foot flower was ready after about 8 years.

“This is way more than what I was expecting initially,” he said. “I kind of just threw it out there initially and people were demanding updates three times a day, I was getting emails 100 times a day.”

When the greenhouse opened Monday at 8 a.m. people flocked into the greenhouse for a picture of the corpse flower in bloom, or to take a whiff. Its smell faded throughout the day, but not the enthusiasm, with at least a thousand visitors also getting a chance to name the rare flower.

“Any opportunity to see something like this in Lawrence, Kansas is just so neat so incredible it’s just a privilege,” Cecilia Roberts, a corpse flower fan, said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first