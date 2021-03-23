Hundreds vaccinated on first day of Lenexa site, night and weekend hours coming

LENEXA, Kan. — The Johnson County Health Department said the first day of its mass vaccination clinic at a Lenexa warehouse was a success.

They vaccinated 570 people at the clinic Tuesday. The number is expected to increase every day this week with the hope of vaccinating 1,400 people on Friday.

“We’re pretty happy about how today went at the new facility on our first day,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, Director of the Johnson County Health Department.

During an update Tuesday afternoon, Areola said the clinic will begin expanding hours starting next week. The county will also offer evening and weekend vaccination appointments in the near future.

“One of the key reasons we wanted a fixed location wasn’t just about having a place where we would have to assemble and dissemble every day, it’s also to have flexibility,” Areola said.

Areola said plenty of parking is available at the Lenexa location, and a shuttle is available for people who have trouble walking, or have to park at a considerable distance. Additional help is also available for various reasons for anyone who needs it.

Appointments are still needed to get a vaccination at the sites. If you show up without an appointment, you will be turned away. In order to receive an invitation to make an appointment, Johnson County residents and workers can fill out an interest form.

If you receive an invitation, the Johnson County Health Department asks that you don’t share it. Leaders say they are working to get the most vulnerable people vaccinated first. Once that is complete, the department will move on to other groups of people as quickly as possible.