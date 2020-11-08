Hundreds volunteer to rake leaves for elderly in KCMO community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Hundreds of community volunteers pitched in to rake leaves on Saturday for those who can’t do it themselves.

More than 200 volunteers spent the morning raking the yards of elderly, bagged the leaves, and hauled them off.

Volunteers tell us that helping older folks who can’t clean their own yards up is especially important this year because families who might otherwise help sometimes can’t travel to do it themselves.

“We are out here raking for people who can’t come out of their homes, elderly people who can’t come out of their homes and rake for themselves. We just want to give back to the community and help out where we could,” Ellie Bealmear, a raker, said.

The project was organized by KC Rakes and the KC Shepherd’s Center. This year, more people than ever volunteered to help.