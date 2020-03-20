Hurts Donuts will send their emergency donut vehicle to your neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hurt Donuts is making it easier for fans of their fun donut concoctions to enjoy a sweet treat while also partaking in social distancing.

“Kansas City – Metro!! Taking our Emergency Donut Vehicle out tomorrow, musical ice cream truck style!” the donut shop announced Friday on Facebook.

The donut store asked fans to simply send them a private message with their address to get on the route.

In just a few hours, they received hundreds of requests for deliveries.

“WOW-IE! What an absolutely incredible show of support! You have no idea how much it means to us and to our employees who will be able to get more scheduled hours, all thanks to your kindness and orders!”

The donut shop said they had so many requests that they won’t be able to get to everyone this weekend.

“If we have messaged you back, you ARE on the route for tomorrow!” the store said. “If we have not messaged you back yet, we are working on a delivery route for the weekend and next week!”