HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — After a preliminary hearing, a judge has determined there is enough evidence for 23-year-old Kamden Campos to stand trial for 12 charges related to an attempted murder and kidnapping case.

Campos has been accused of using a knife against the victim, trying to drown her at the lake, attempting to set her on fire and shooting at the vehicle she was trying to escape in.

The Hutchinson Post reports Campos is facing six counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal threat.

If convicted, Campos could be sentenced to more than 55 years in prison.

During their testimony on Friday, the victim was hesitant to answer questions, answering “I don’t remember” to many of the questions, including when asked by prosecutors how her clothing was doused in gasoline, and how she was injured with a knife.

She talked about the day they left her house to buy a gift for her sister. An argument ensued and they wound up at the Cheney Reservoir.

Although she said she did not want to hear it, the state played the 911 recording, in which you can hear her say she was worried Campos would take his own life, and then her screaming when she found her two-year-old child had been shot. 911 kept her on the line and tried to help her render first aid to the child.

The victim broke down and sobbed on the stand while the tape played. Campos put his head down on the table, and the Hutchinson Post reports he was visibly shaking as the events played out in the courtroom.

During cross-examination, the victim testified Campos would never hurt her or her children, and was high when the incident happened.

Campos is set to face arraignment on May 2.