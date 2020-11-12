Hy-Vee becomes exclusive retailer to offer limited-edition book about Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee will soon offer a limited-edition book chronicling Kansas City Chiefs’ Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ incredible ascension to NFL superstardom.

The collector’s book – Patrick Mahomes: The Rise of a Champion – relives the pivotal moments of the Super Bowl MVP’s NFL journey from his rookie season, to his relationship with coaches, teammates, fans and the community, to helping the Chiefs bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City after 50 years.

A portion of the proceeds from the book will benefit the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation’s 15 for 15 initiative, which provides resources that directly benefit organizations impacting children.

Patrick Mahomes: The Rise of a Champion is a 160-page hard cover book with over 200 pictures and a special forward written by Mahomes. The photos are by Kansas City Star’s award-winning photographers, along with excerpts from its sportswriters and columnists.

Starting on December 31, 2020, a majority of Hy-Vee stores will be the exclusive in-store retailer to sell the book. The book is also available online and can be shipped anywhere in the country through https://seasons.hy-vee.com/.