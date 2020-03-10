HyVee closing online fulfillment centers, impacting 600 workers in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — HyVee has announced that the company will close all of its Aisles Online Fulfillment centers, including a facility in Kansas City.

The fulfillment center at 8701 Elmwood Avenue will close the week of March 23. Employees were notified of the move March 6.

The closure will impact 600 workers, but it’s unclear how many will be laid off. A HyVee spokeswoman said that several dozen employees will be transferred back to local HyVee stores.

“We are listening to our customers and they are wanting a full assortment of products, personalized shoppers and same-day pick up at the store, which we are unable to fully provide when we process orders at a fulfillment center,” HyVee said in a statement.

Fulfillment center operations will be transferred back to HyVee retail stores and customers can get their orders fulfilled at retail locations.