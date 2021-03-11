Hy-Vee, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum team up for weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum are partnering up to host weekly community COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents in the 18th & Vine district.

Starting Monday, March 15, the museum will be giving the Pfizer edition of the COVID-19 vaccine every Monday by appointment only.

Vaccines will be distributed in accordance with Missouri’s rollout phases which allows people up to Phase 1B, Tier 3 starting March 15.

The museum will be working with community leaders in the district to inform residents on how they can sign up for appointments.

The amount of appointments each week will depend on vaccine supply, but they expect to inoculate around 650 people on March 15.

Once individuals receive their first dose, they will be scheduled for their second dose about 21 days after.

This weekly clinic is designed to serve residents in underserved communities.

