Hy-Vee offering free, third COVID vaccine dose beginning Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee announced Friday that free, third Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses at all Kansas City area locations beginning Saturday, Aug. 14.

This announcement comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration said transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.

At this time, J&J vaccine recipients will not be administered additional COVID-19 vaccine doses until authorized by the FDA and CDC.

The third doses are currently available to eligible patients on a walk-in basis, with no appointment necessary. Patients can also schedule their third dose.

Each of the new COVID-19 vaccine doses are free to patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

According to the CDC, the third Pfizer and Moderna doses should only be administered to immunocompromised individuals at least 28 days after their second dose. It is strongly recommended that people receive the same vaccine manufacturer as their previous dose(s).

U.S. health officials are continuing to closely monitor if and when average people’s immunity wanes enough to require boosters for everyone — but for now, the vaccines continue to offer robust protection for the general population.