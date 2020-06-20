Hy-Vee recalls garden salad product due to potential parasite contamination

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling its 12-ounce bagged garden salad across all of its stores due to the potential of contamination from a microscopic parasite, according to a statement from the company.

Fresh Express, the product’s manufacturer, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) have been investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora, parasite that can affect the intestinal tract. The outbreak was linked to the salad after more than 20 people in Illinois got sick.

The recall is limited to 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad with any expiration date. The product was shipped to Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after ingestion, according to the statement. They include diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever. If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more.

More information is available on the FDA outbreak bulletin.