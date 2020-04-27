Hy-Vee requires employees to wear facial coverings at work

Garrett Ward sprays disinfectant on a conveyor belt between checking out shoppers behind a plexiglass panel at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Overland Park, Kan. From South Africa to Italy to the U.S., grocery workers — many in low-wage jobs — are manning the front lines amid worldwide lockdowns, their work deemed essential to keep food and critical goods flowing. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is requiring all store and distribution center employees to wear masks or other facial coverings on the job.

The Iowa-based grocery chain announced the policy Monday, as states begin to to implement plans to ease stay at home orders.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings like pharmacies and grocery stores.

In addition to requiring employees to wear masks, Hy-Vee has also installed temporary Plexiglas barriers at check out counters and marked social distancing lines on floors.

