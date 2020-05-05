Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases at all locations starting May 6

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee officials have announced a limit on meat purchases at all locations effective May 6 as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on food processors across the Midwest.

“Due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for,” the company announced in a statement. “Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department.”

Customers will be limited to four packages of meat, including fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken.

“We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers,” the company stated.

Costco also limited meat purchases Monday, April 4. Shoppers can only get three items there.

Food processing plants have been hit hard by the coronavirus, where workers often share close quarters. 300 workers tested recently positive for the coronavirus at Triumph Foods in St. Joseph alone.

Missouri lawmakers have set aside $20 million in aid funding for food processing plants that have suffered major losses and have had to close due to infections.