SHAWNEE, Kan. — Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.

The company said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

IT was made aware that the gravy mix used in the meals, produced between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023, contains a wheat allergen that was not listed on the ingredients label.

The entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores, across its eight-state region, including Kansas and Missouri.

The meals come in either a small or medium plastic container with a clear lid and were available for purchase between Dec. 27, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023.

UPC: Variety and Size:

0075450243772 ($5) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Corn – 11.6 oz (327 g) 0075450485394 ($10) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Carrots – 25.5 oz (723 g)

Hy-Vee said customers who purchased the product and have a wheat sensitivity should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.