Hy-Vee’s Blue Springs location involved in setting new Guinness World Record

BLUE SPRING, Mo. — Hy-Vee set a new world record Thursday morning, all in the name of ending hunger.

The grocery store chain served up 13,000 pancakes at it’s store in Blue Springs, Missouri to set a new Guinness World Records title for largest serving of pancakes. It took 18-Hy-Vee chefs 7 hours and 16 minutes to reach the goal.

An adjudicator from Guinness World Records was on-site during the event and certified Hy-Vee as the new record holder.

The previous record of 12,716 pancakes was set in Moscow, Russia, in 2017.

The event was planned to celebrate Hy-Vee’s new “Best Breakfast in America” menu, but none of the pancakes went to waste. They were all donated to Harvesters – The Community Food Network in Kansas City. Harvesters said it expected to feed about 6,500 people with the pancakes.

