Hyde Park neighbors on alert after woman violently attacked while reading on porch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A violent attack in Kansas City’s historic Janssen Place neighborhood in Hyde Park has police looking for the person who targeted a woman at her own home.

Police say just before 2 p.m. Sunday, a woman was sexually assaulted.

According to the victim’s account, she was reading on her porch when the suspect reportedly came from behind, trapped her arms and face and then dragged her to the back of the home.

“I have always felt safe. I know over the years things have happened before, but it’s still kind of shocking because you feel people are watching. Somebody is going to see something happen,” said Colin Borin, who lives in the area.

Neighbors said they are letting each other know to stay alert.

Janssen Place is a typically peaceful neighborhood, tucked away in Midtown Kansas City, and it’s even on the National Register of Historic Districts with the U.S. Department of Interior.

“We are a really isolated kind of pocket of Kansas City, really nice street. I feel like I know all my neighbors. A really nice street, love to walk with their dogs. You kind of get to know people,” said Justin Knysz. “I would not have expected to hear something like that happen.”

“It’s been wonderful, just a lovely community. We’ve been here 12 years in one part of the neighborhood and three years at this address. It’s a very rare thing to hear something like this,” another neighbor said.

The attacker was last wearing long beige cargo pants and a yellow shirt, according to witnesses.

Neighbors are in talks now to install more cameras. Some are also requesting more patrols from KCPD.

“The neighborhood I always dreamed of living in. The houses are beautiful, really nice, all the neighbors are really close-knit. We do look out for each other and try to protect each other,” Borin said.

Kansas City police are not releasing anymore information at this time, pending the investigation.