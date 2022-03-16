KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A long-term bridge project may impact your drive to and from the airport for the remainder of the year.

The Missouri Department of Transportation started closing various lanes of Interstate-29 between North Oak Trafficway and 56th Street Wednesday morning. Eventually both northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate will be impacted.

The work will also close the 169 highway ramps to both northbound and southbound Interstate-29.

Various lanes of northbound and southbound Northwest Waukomis Drive under Interstate 29 between Northwest 53rd and 51st Streets will be closed as well.

Drivers are asked to follow the posted detours during construction that is expected to last until the beginning of December.

Crews are working to replace part of the I-29 bridge over Waukomis Drive. They replaced the bridge over 56th Street last fall.

The project is part of Missouri’s $351 million bridge program. It will pay to repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

