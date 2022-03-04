KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of a major closure coming to Kansas City’s downtown loop starting Monday.

Interstate 35, on west side of the downtown loop, will close starting March 7 for northbound traffic only.

Northbound travelers on I-35 will be able to exit to downtown at 12th Street, but most traffic will be funneled onto Interstate 670, the south part of the loop.

If drivers need to cross the river, they’ll have to travel through the south, east and north legs of the downtown loop to reach the Buck O’Neil Bridge, which will remain open in both directions.

This detour will be in place until December.

It’s all part of the work to build the new $220 million Buck O’Neil Bridge, which broke ground last summer. The current bridge carries thousands of drivers over the Missouri River every day and is nearing the end of its lifespan.

MoDOT is urging drivers to be prepared for the changes downtown.

“It’s really about planning ahead and knowing where exactly the closures are going to be and the detours,” James Pflum, MoDOT deputy project director, previously said.

Southbound traffic will continue to be able to use the westside of the downtown loop this year, but that will change next year.

This major closure is necessary to allow for construction of a direct connection from the northbound lanes of the west loop to northbound 169 Highway.

It also will allow workers to rehab the northbound lanes of the west loop to the westbound I-70 bridge. There also will be work taking place on downtown streets, including 4th Street and Beardsley Road.

The new Buck O’Neil Bridge is still expected to be completed by fall 2024.