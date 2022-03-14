KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More closures mean more problems for drivers in the Kansas City metro.

Missouri Department of Transportation Deputy Project Manager James Pflum said crews have signs in place to get you around the I-35 northbound closure in the downtown area.

“For those using Northbound I-35, we’re sending people to 670 Eastbound to 71 Northbound, and that connects to I-35 northbound in the northeast corner of the downtown loop,” Pflum said Monday.

Plum said the closure is needed to connect I-35 to 169, or the new Buck O’Neil Bridge.

“In order to make those connections, we need to build retaining walls and build new lanes of pavement and things like that,” he said. “So the closure this year really allows us to make those connections from northbound I-35 to northbound 169 direct connect.”

Crossroads Arts District resident Kim Wilcox gets his haircut at The Barberette, just west of the current Buck O’Neil Bridge. He’s lived in the downtown for 12 years.

“It’s inconvenient, and it can be frustrating,” Wilcox said Monday of the closures. “This needed to be done. We’re excited. It’s a growing city. It’s the kind of thing you want to see, right?”

Wilcox knows that parking downtown can be problematic, so he bikes to go get his haircut, and he bikes to work, Metropolitan Community College- Penn Valley.

“I say, ‘I’m sorry, but it’s got to be done,’ Wilcox said when asked what he tells his students who may have to get around the I-35 NB closure. “It’s just part of living in a big city where good things are happening.” The Buck O’Neil Bridge itself is not expected to close this year. The new bridge will fully open in 2024. I-35 NB downtown will be closed until December of this year. I-35 SB will not be affected on a regular basis this year.