KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police said a rollover crash on northbound I-35 near Vivion Road led to critical injuries.

The investigators said that a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling northbound on I-35 at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic around 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

The driver of the Eclipse lost control of the vehicle and slid into the concrete barriers that separate the northbound lanes from the southbound lanes of travel.

The vehicle rotated around, striking the concrete barriers a second time, and then overturned onto its roof and slid to a stop, blocking the inside lane of northbound I-35.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

All lanes of northbound I-35 were closed to traffic for approximately two hours and the investigation is ongoing.

