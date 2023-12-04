GARDNER, Kan. — A bridge over Interstate 35 gets slammed by a semi this weekend, prompting Kansas Department of Transportation officials to check out the integrity of the concrete.

That bridge, an old one just outside Gardner, has been already been eyed for replacement.

Moonlight Road crosses the interstate as an overpass without exits or on-ramps.

Paula Cunningham said KDOT surveyors had already been on her property which neighbors the bridge, and that was before what she heard over the weekend.

“There was like a loud boom like it was a thunder. Like it kind of shook. Like I could feel it,” Cunningham said.

A picture from the Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office shows some of the damage, with a piece of rebar torn downward from the bridge.

Notably, the overpass is standard height and neighbors say drivers pass through, easily, at 70 miles an hour.

“A semi had just come under the bridge. And I could see that he had a tarped load which it looked like it had kind of come loose. At that point I didn’t know he had hit the bridge. I thought that his load just came loose,” Cunningham said.

The bridge has re-opened. Coincidentally, the situation happened just days before a KDOT open house to talk about the bridge. A future project could cost around $10.5 million.

“Replacement of the existing bridge is necessary, as the structure is past its useful design life. Additional benefits of the project are reducing future maintenance needs,” according to a KDOT message on the project.

There are also plans to add paths for pedestrians.

“I’ve never let my kids ride my bike or walk across it. They’re like ‘Mom, that’s crazy.’ No, you can’t cross the bridge,” Cunningham said with a laugh.

“It would be nice getting home quick, I guess. But we kind of don’t want to have to see people uprooted or their property gets taken over or something,” she said.