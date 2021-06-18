I-435 in Clay County to close next weekend for bridge demolition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northland drivers need to start thinking about a detour ahead of next weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close one lane of both northbound and southbound I-435 between the I-35 Interchange and 48th. It will happen starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25 for guard-cable relocation work.

The larger closure will happen at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 25. That’s when crews will close all lanes of northbound and southbound I-435 between the I-35 Interchange and Parvin Road. The closure will be in place through 5:00 a.m. Monday, June 28. Ramps to and from the highway will also be closed during that time.

Crews are part of replacing the NE 53rd Terrace Bridge over I-435. MoDOT said the bridge was built in 1969 and has reached its projected service life.

The new bridge will include two, twelve-foot lanes with four-foot shoulders and a six-foot sidewalk on the south side of the bridge. This project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.