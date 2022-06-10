LENEXA, Kan. —Starting next week drivers in Lenexa may have to reroute their daily commute.

The southbound I-435 ramp onto 87th Street Parkway is scheduled to close on Wednesday, June 15. The ramp will remain closed for about 30 days while crews work to widen the roadway.

The closure is part of a larger project the city kicked-off last summer to improve traffic flow at the I-435 and 87th St. Parkway interchange.

The $8.4 million project will include the construction of additional through and turn lanes on 87th Street Parkway between Maurer Road and Renner Boulevard, as well as additional lanes on the interstate ramps.

Trails along both sides of the parkway will be widened and a new storm sewer system will be installed. The project will also include the installation of a new traffic signal on 87th Street Parkway at the northbound I-435 exit ramp. The city expects to wrap up construction on the project later this year.

Drivers should follow the marked detour route from southbound I-435 to the westbound 95th St. exit to northbound Renner Boulevard.