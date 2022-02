HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 49 are closed just north of Missouri Highway 291 in Harrisonville because of a crash that killed at least two people.

Missouri Highway Patrol Troopers are on scene and investigating.

Officers expect the interstate to be closed for multiple hours. They are detouring traffic onto Route J in Peculiar to get around the crash.

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.