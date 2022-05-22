KANSAS CITY, Kan. — I-635 northbound, going past I-70 has been shut down due to an overturned semi.

The incident occured just after 6:20 p.m. according to Kansas City Scout.

There is no update as to what to caused the semi to overturn.

FOX4 will keep you updated on this situation as more details come along.

