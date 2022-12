Interstate 70 conditions in Goodland, Kansas, on Dec. 29, 2022. (Courtesy: KDOT)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Interstate 70 is closed in both directions from Denver to Burlington, Colorado, due to winter weather in Colorado and in far northwest Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said I-70 west of Goodland is completely covered with snow.

