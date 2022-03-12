Update: Eastbound lanes of I-70 is open. Westbound lanes are still closed.

—

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews have closed both directions on I-70 after multiple crashes Saturday morning.

I-70 Eastbound is closed at 40 Highway and Blue Ridge Blvd. Also, Westbound of I-70 is closed at Noland park due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

There is also a diesel fuel spill that Haz-mat crews are working to clean up, also debris from a damaged concrete divider.

There are no injures reported at this time.

FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.