One person hospitalized after I-70 crash in KCK involving military vehicles

A crash on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas on Dec. 21, 2021. (Photo by Kansas City Scout)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An injury crash involving military vehicles on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas has closed the eastbound lanes of the highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash involved military vehicles and a civilian vehicle.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The highway patrol did not confirm which vehicle the injured person was riding in.

This a developing incident and FOX4 will update this story as they become available.