I-70, I-435 interchange completed ahead of schedule, but construction isn’t over yet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the completion of the I-70 and I-435 interchange after nearly a year and seven months of construction.

The announcement comes two months ahead of schedule. Original plans predicted the major undertaking would finish in December, 2020.

Construction began on March 7, 2019, when crews shut down parts of the interchange to place signs, equipment and detour routes. Closures and detours not only affected the every-day commuter, but it also rerouted traffic to the Chiefs and Royals stadiums, which are located just to the southeast of the interchange.

The result of the $47 million project is a partial turbine interchange, the first of its kind in Kansas City. Crews replaced the bridges going over I-70 and got rid of left exits from I-435 to I-70.

“After an exciting NFL season, a global pandemic, and quite a bit of rain, crews have finished ahead of schedule,” MoDOT spokesperson Lairyn McGregor sent in an email. “This interchange… will enhance safety within the interchange and help to move the thousands of vehicles that travel it daily.”

Previous closures during the construction phase created backups on I-70 more than a mile long. FOX4 drone footage in the video below shows cars heading eastbound down to one lane stretching as far as the eye can see.

“MoDOT would like to thank local businesses and commuters who dealt with nearly two years of closures, detours, and inconveniences,” the email stated.

Although the interchange is now complete, drivers will still face further lane closures.

Both eastbound and westbound I-70 will go down to one lane Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 10, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each night. Crews will be repaving the roadways between Manchester Trafficway and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

The statement from MoDOT also noted that “various short-term lane closures in the area for project clean up purposes.” It did not specify when those lane closures would be.

See more information on the project, including a timeline of notable dates, on the MoDOT website.