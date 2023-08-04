KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting next week drivers can expect major lane reductions along Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Missouri, as state road crews continue work on the new Buck O’Neil Bridge.

Starting on Friday, Aug. 4, crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close Woodswether Road at Broadway Boulevard from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for bridge work.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, crews will reduce both eastbound and westbound I- 70 to a single lane in each direction from Broadway Boulevard to Beardsley Road. MoDOT officials say the lane reduction will be in place until early October.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 5, MoDOT crews will open 6th Street to Broadway Boulevard.

On Monday, Aug. 7, crews will once again close Woodswether Road at Broadway Boulevard from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for bridge work.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Aug. 9, MoDOT will close the following until approximately Sept. 19:

The ramp from westbound I-70 to 5th Street

5th Street from Broadway Boulevard to Washington Street

The ramp from Delaware Street to westbound I-70

MoDOT officials say the work will cause traffic delays and drivers should plan ahead for their daily commute.