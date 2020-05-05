I-70 Motorsports Park postpones World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series event

ODESSA, Mo. — I-70 Motorsports Park announced Tuesday that the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series event scheduled for May 30 has been postponed.

The speedway said this was in accordance with local government rulings and state regulations and that the event will be postponed to a later date.

Fans with tickets for the event will be able to use them when rescheduled dates are announced. For any ticketing questions, you can contact World of Outlaws at 844-347-8849.

“On behalf of everyone at I-70 Motorsports Park, please know that we are as heartbroken as all our great spectators, racers, and partners,” management said in a statement Tuesday. “No one could have predicted what our racing families have been through these last few months, and the long hours we’ve continued to pour into raising this historic facility from the grave. We will continue to work on constructing and building the best 3/8 dirt oval in the nation and look forward to kicking dirt up with you at a future time. We wish upon you safety, health, and all of the best until we open the gates on these hallowed grounds.” I-70 Motorsports Park will re-open with 900-horsepower dirt Sprint Cars in 2020