KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge over Interstate 70 is gone, and the highway has reopened hours ahead of schedule, officials say.

It’s good news for Kansas City drivers this weekend. The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews opened all lanes of and ramps to I-70 around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

The interstate originally wasn’t expected to reopen until 5 a.m. Monday before the morning commute.

MoDOT said the last car drove under the Blue Ridge bridge around 4:30 a.m. Saturday before the agency closed the highway. Then crews got busy with excavators and other equipment to tear down the bridge.

Late Saturday, they spent the night clearing all the rubble to reopen I-70.

It means fans heading to Sunday’s Royals game and other events downtown won’t have to worry about a detour anymore.

The new bridge over the interstate is expected to be completed this fall.