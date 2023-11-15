GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley, Missouri, has been shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash where at least one person has died.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on westbound I-70 just before Adam’s Dairy Parkway. The crash involves two vehicles, including two semitrailers.

MSHP confirms one fatality and two injuries in the crash.

The roadway is expected to be blocked for approximately two hours.

Police also have a closure in place back at the Oak Grove exit to help with traffic, according to MoDOT.