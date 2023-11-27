KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heads-up, drivers. Anyone who traveled on I-70 Monday morning already experienced the back-ups heading into downtown, but post-holiday bridge construction will restrict westbound lanes for the next three weeks.

The Missouri Department of Transportation calls the work urgent, saying it is doing a bridge joint replacement, which is a concern leading into colder temperatures.

The work added some major time for drivers Monday morning with construction work starting at 4 a.m.

Construction is planned to run 24 hours a day until Dec. 9, then restarts again for another week after the game of Arrowhead between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Each week will focus on a different portion of interstate, starting with the middle lanes (likely the most invasive aspect of construction).

The midday traffic Monday was manageable, but still a little tricky headed toward the Manchester bridge. That’s a raised portion of I-70 just past Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums.

Currently, all traffic is being merged into one lane.

“We had the effects of like three construction zones in a row. So you come in through Blue Springs and you’re going to hit three different ones that feel like one big back-up, which is really three different smaller ones,” said Jill Bruss, MoDOT engineer for Jackson and Cass counties.

The repairs are urgent replacing important bridge joints on the interstate, Bruss said.

“When the joint does go bad it can affect the whole structure’s stability. So when you get to the point where it does need to be replaced, we do have to do it in a timely fashion,” Bruss said.

“In this instance we would need to get it done before winter. So you’re going to have that extended time period of cold temperatures where it will freeze-thaw-freeze-thaw – it just puts more stress on that structure.”

MoDOT is recommending I-435 as an alternate route into downtown, which would typically take longer. If everyone were to get off ahead of the construction at 40 Highway with its stoplights, those back-ups could be even worse.