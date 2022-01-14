I-70 westbound near Benton Curve will remain closed through weekend after deadly fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation says westbound Interstate 70 will remain closed throughout the weekend after a bridge was damaged by a deadly fire.

Crews are working to make repairs to the bridge near the Benton Boulevard curve and 18th Street and open the outer lanes by rush hour Monday morning, weather permitting. All eastbound lanes of I-70 are still open.

But even once the right and left westbound lanes are open, drivers should be prepared that the center lane will remain closed until further notice, MoDOT’s Kansas City District Engineer Chris Redline said Friday.

Westbound I-70 on-ramps at 18th Street and 23rd Street will also be closed once the right and left lanes reopen.

An early morning fire Thursday at a homeless camp underneath the bridge caused severe damage, mainly to the center lane.

The Kansas City Police Department said one person died in the fire. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Long-term repairs for the bridge and the costs aren’t known at this time, MoDOT said.

But with significant impacts to traffic, westbound I-70 drivers heading out of Missouri can exit the interstate at the I-435 interchange to get around the closure. For local traffic only, westbound I-70 drivers can continue as far as the 18th Street exit to get to local neighborhoods.

For fans going to the Kansas City Chiefs game this Sunday, make sure to prepare for the westbound I-70 lanes to be closed. While it might not impact getting to Arrowhead Stadium, it could have an effect on fans getting home.