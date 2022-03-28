Update: All lanes on I-70 Westbound at the Paseo reopened as of 9:45 a.m.

—

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Missouri Department of Transportation says I-70 Westbound at the Paseo were closed due to a crash where at least six vehicles are involved.

The MoDot asked drivers to find an alternate route despite one lane remaining open but traffic continues to grow.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m.

Kansas City Police Department says no one was seriously injured.

