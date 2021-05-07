‘I am calling for help’: Kansas City woman frustrated with home warranty company

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman said she is frustrated after battling with her home warranty company to fix her appliances.

Coleen Rowe said she signed with Total Home Protection in October of 2020.

“I signed up with them because they said fix or replace and I know what fix or replace means. That’s not what I’m getting,” Rowe said.

Rowe said she signed-up for the warranty shortly after her brother died. She said up until his death he helped repair and maintain everything around her house.

She said since he’s been gone and despite her new warranty, little to nothing has been done.

“I asked them a zillion questions, does age matter, does condition it’s in matter, does it cover toilets, does it cover lights, does it cover, I asked them everything. They said yes, fix or replace, guaranteed,” said Rowe.

Rowe said her stove, garbage disposal, fridge and bathrooms have all needed repairs and despite an agreement that said they will fix or replace pretty much every appliance in her home, she said she is repeatedly denied claims.

“I run a drop cord from the plug in to the other side of the kitchen to turn on my garbage disposal. That’s not fixed,” Rowe said. “When my toilet was over-flowing they said, looks like you are trying to repair it, so it doesn’t count.”

FOX4 read through her agreement, while they include all components and parts, they also exclude many of the components for various circumstances.

Limitations Rowe said were never explained.

A rep for Total Home Protection tells FOX4 all of four out of five claims of which fees were paid to the vendor or to the consumer were paid out and claim even on non-covered failures, offered goodwill assistance.

They said they are unaware of any problems.

Rowe said she was sent one check totaling $170, she said is not enough to replace anything.

“Either fix or replace, or give me my money back, all of it. I am tired of the frustration. I am too old for this,” said Rowe. “I’ve sent them over a thousand dollars, and this is what I’ve got.”

A Rep for Total Home Protection also tells FOX4 impacts of COVID pandemic has impacted businesses and delayed facilitating and claim processing.

A check was reportedly cleared for Rowe in December to cover replacement costs, but never sent.

FOX4 was insured the check would be expedited.

